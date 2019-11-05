Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.38. 2,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,034. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.72 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

