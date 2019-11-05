Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,746 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. 5,687,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

