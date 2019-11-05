MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, Cashierest, IDCM and CoinBene. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $110,411.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

