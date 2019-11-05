Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MYOK opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.06. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,751 shares of company stock worth $3,058,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

