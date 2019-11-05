MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 4,241 Shares

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

