Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Market Perform Rating at Leerink Swann

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Leerink Swann’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

