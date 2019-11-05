Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 326,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,087,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $765.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 333,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 662,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

