Namecoin Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $4,256.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005228 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, WEX, BX Thailand and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,351.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.96 or 0.03131634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00604786 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, WEX, SouthXchange, YoBit, Poloniex and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

