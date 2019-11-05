NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 126,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,028. The company has a market cap of $824.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $610,121.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,923 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.