Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Trading Up 66.3%

Shares of Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO) were up 66.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

