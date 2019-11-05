National Bank Financial Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$115.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.13.

Kinaxis stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,796. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 141.86.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

