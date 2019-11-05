National Bank Financial Weighs in on Suncor Energy Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

SU stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

