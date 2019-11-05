National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $416.67

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $416.67 and traded as high as $446.00. National Express Group shares last traded at $443.00, with a volume of 306,246 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on NEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467 ($6.10).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

