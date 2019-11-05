National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213,510 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $99,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

