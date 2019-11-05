National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Dividend of $0.25

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. 12,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.89. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $50.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,795. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

