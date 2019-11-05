National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 500 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $21,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 838,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 93,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 113,877 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 30.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

