National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.