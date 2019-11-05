Natural Resource Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

NRP opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Resource Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

