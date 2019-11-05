Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 134,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,023. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

