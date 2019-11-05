NCR (NCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

