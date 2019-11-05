Neenah (NYSE:NP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Neenah had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NP traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. 101,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. Neenah has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,380,061.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,866.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $520,660.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,604 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

