Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix worth $77,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after buying an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,840,730,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $288.58. 189,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,263,099. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

