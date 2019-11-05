New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 94.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of IRT opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.77. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

