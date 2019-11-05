New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Trinseo stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

