New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 150.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 728,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 223,584 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

