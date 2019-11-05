New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 97.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $289,709.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $609,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

