New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $627,000 Investment in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

