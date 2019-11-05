New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,100 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after buying an additional 437,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,558,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AXL opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

