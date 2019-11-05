NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Given $450.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $450.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NewMarket an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.89. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.12. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $378.24 and a 12-month high of $489.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewMarket will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewMarket (NEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.