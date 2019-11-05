Newmont Goldcorp’s (NEM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of NEM opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,412.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,805 shares of company stock worth $1,652,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

