Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 146,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

