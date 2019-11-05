Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NEXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $15.50 to $14.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

NEXA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 136,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

