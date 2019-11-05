NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. NEXT has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

