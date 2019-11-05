NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for NIC in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NIC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NIC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.