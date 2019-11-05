Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NLSN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,410. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

