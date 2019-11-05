Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LASR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of LASR opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 2.11. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after buying an additional 270,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 12.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

