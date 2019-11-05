NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NN alerts:

NN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,412. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.