Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBLX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,591. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $952.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6716 per share. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 67.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.