Nomura Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

PINS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 13,207,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,176. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $38,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

