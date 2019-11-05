Noodles & Co (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Noodles & Co to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDLS opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 0.20. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

