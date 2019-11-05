Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSB. CIBC increased their target price on Norbord from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norbord from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of OSB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. 201,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,138. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

