Norbord’s (OSB) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Norbord (TSE:OSB) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSB. CIBC upped their price target on Norbord from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.20.

Shares of OSB opened at C$38.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.96.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

