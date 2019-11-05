North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NOA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 259,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 113.8% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 712,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 404,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

