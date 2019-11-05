North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOA. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $308.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in North American Construction Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

