Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,296.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,235.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,178.33. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The firm has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

