Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 207,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,738. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.