Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,886 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

