Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,555,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 154,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

