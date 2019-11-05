Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $339.90. The stock had a trading volume of 554,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.01 and a 200 day moving average of $335.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

