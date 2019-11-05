Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $853,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $149.36.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.